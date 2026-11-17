NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said she would speak to party MLA Rohit Pawar to understand the details of his allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the investigation into Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash, while urging all sides to wait for the official inquiry report.
Sule said Rohit Pawar shared a close bond with his uncle and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and that his demand for answers about the circumstances surrounding his death was understandable.
A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28 this year.
Rohit Pawar on Monday accused CM Fadnavis of shielding aviation firm VSR Ventures and its owner V K Singh in the probe into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, claiming powerful political links were preventing action against them.
In a press conference, he also demanded that the probe into the January 28 crash, which killed his uncle, be handed over to the CBI from the state CID.
When asked about Rohit Pawar's allegations, Sule said she did not watch his entire press conference as she travelled to Delhi to attend the launch of a book by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
"Rohit Pawar and Ajit Pawar shared a close bond. Hence, I can understand his unease. He wants answers about what exactly happened to Ajit Pawar. The matter is disturbing for everyone. It has not even been a year since Ajit Pawar's death, and it is natural for people to have questions," Sule said.
"Rohit Pawar's emotions should also be respected. He wants answers about what exactly had happened to his uncle," she added.
She said she read in newspapers that CM Fadnavis had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a transparent probe into the plane crash.
"It appears that the CM wants the truth to emerge before the people of Maharashtra at the earliest. Reports also said that Amit Shah had given an assurance in this regard. So let us wait for the inquiry report now," the NCP (SP) working president said.
Fadnavis on Monday said he has urged Shah to expedite the probe into the plane crash, and to make its findings public soon to address people's questions and apprehensions.
Asked whether the investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash should be handed over to the CBI, Sule said, "I am not the competent authority to decide on this. The relevant competent authority should decide..."
On the BJP's criticism that Rohit Pawar was indulging in politics by merely naming the CM, Sule said she had not watched his entire press conference. She said she would first ask the questions raised by reporters to Rohit Pawar and respond only after obtaining information from him.
Asked why only Rohit Pawar appeared to be following up on the investigation while other NCP (SP) leaders and members of the Pawar family were not speaking about it, Sule said she had earlier expressed her views on the issue and some people were unhappy with them. "The party had raised the issues it needed to in Parliament," she said.
"The concerned authorities in the government had said that an inquiry was underway. I pray that the truth about what exactly happened to Ajit Pawar will come out before his family and the people of Maharashtra," Sule said.
She added that she was happy and satisfied if Rohit Pawar was responsibly following up on the matter, she said.
Asked about the delay in making the plane crash investigation report public within the stipulated period, Sule said the CM spoke about the issue in the presence of the Union Home Minister on Monday and had himself sought an inquiry. "We should wait for the report," she said.
On whether CM Fadnavis was protecting V K Singh and whether that was the reason no FIR had been registered against him, Sule said she would discuss the matter with Rohit Pawar and obtain details.
Asked about Rohit Pawar's demand that Maharashtra should also register a zero FIR in connection with the plane crash, Sule said the matter could be discussed with the Director General of Police.
"I will find out if Rohit Pawar has earlier met the DGP, who is the competent authority in the matter," she said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had said that those who accused Ajit Pawar of a Rs 70,000 crore scam had forced him to split the party, and that it was a tragedy that the same people had unveiled his statue. Responding to the remark, Sule said everyone had the right to express their views in a democracy.
When asked about BJP MLA Prasad Lad's letter to Sharad Pawar in which he sought clarification on the NCP (SP)'s stand over Rohit Pawar's allegations against the CM, Sule said her party chief would reply to the letter.
"In his six-decade-long political career, Sharad Pawar has never indulged in politics based on allegations and counter-allegations. Every generation and every leader has a different style of doing politics. Since the CM himself had sought a time-bound inquiry in the presence of the Union Home Minister on Monday, we should wait for the report," she said.
Asked about BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban's demand for an inquiry into whether smoke from Rohit Pawar's sugar factory had reduced visibility and caused the plane crash (involving Ajit Pawar), Sule said she had not heard the allegation. "I will seek details before responding," she said.
"Ajit Pawar was the eldest brother and the breadwinner of the family. The matter is therefore not merely a news issue for me. I appeal to everyone to show sensitivity and humanity in the matter," she said.
(With inputs from PTI)