NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said she would speak to party MLA Rohit Pawar to understand the details of his allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the investigation into Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash, while urging all sides to wait for the official inquiry report.

Sule said Rohit Pawar shared a close bond with his uncle and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and that his demand for answers about the circumstances surrounding his death was understandable.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28 this year.

Rohit Pawar on Monday accused CM Fadnavis of shielding aviation firm VSR Ventures and its owner V K Singh in the probe into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, claiming powerful political links were preventing action against them.

In a press conference, he also demanded that the probe into the January 28 crash, which killed his uncle, be handed over to the CBI from the state CID.

When asked about Rohit Pawar's allegations, Sule said she did not watch his entire press conference as she travelled to Delhi to attend the launch of a book by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.