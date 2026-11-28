Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the Delimitation Bill was aimed at strangling democracy, adding that if the NCP (SP) had decided to back it, the move would be unfortunate and unilateral, and would be rejected by the people.
Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said that strengthening the BJP was treason against Maharashtra and the Marathi manoos, and people would not tolerate it.
"By raising the number of 543 to 806 MPs and then doing delimitation as per your whim...this is snatching people's rights forever. This is a conspiracy of the BJP," he said.
Not all of the BJP's victories were based on merit, he alleged, claiming the party cheated people in 2014 by lying and won, committed an EVM "scam" and "vote chori and seat chori" in 2024, and was now pursuing delimitation ahead of the 2029 election after the opposition exposed it.
"This (the delimitation process) is detrimental for the country and its federal system," he said, claiming that there would be no constitution, freedom or democracy after the bill passed.
Targeting the NCP (SP), Raut said, "If the NCP (SP) has decided to back the bill and announced it, then it is unfortunate for the ideology of the party and for Maharashtra."
No party should invoke the ideals of Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar, he added.
"Your eight MPs won as Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP did not help them win. If you are taking unilateral decisions and backing the government on the bill, then the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate it," Raut said.
The BJP split the NCP and the Pawar family, he said, alleging that aligning with the saffron party amounted to mortgaging self-respect.
Raut said the NCP (SP) should also apologise to leaders such as Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik for going to jail while fighting the BJP.
The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill proposing a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats across states and raising the House ceiling to 850, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning on November 30.
The fresh bill seeks to use the 2011 Census to redraw the increased seats while keeping each state's percentage share unchanged, sources said.
The government is banking on support from parties such as the DMK and the NCP (SP) as it eyes the required numbers in Parliament.
The BJP-led NDA could muster 319 votes with the backing of the 20 Trinamool rebels and the lone MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which returned to the NDA on November 24.
The tally could rise to 353 if the DMK's 22 MPs, the NCP (SP)'s eight, and the YSR Congress Party's four also vote in favour of the bill.
(With inputs from PTI)