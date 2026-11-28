Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the Delimitation Bill was aimed at strangling democracy, adding that if the NCP (SP) had decided to back it, the move would be unfortunate and unilateral, and would be rejected by the people.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said that strengthening the BJP was treason against Maharashtra and the Marathi manoos, and people would not tolerate it.

"By raising the number of 543 to 806 MPs and then doing delimitation as per your whim...this is snatching people's rights forever. This is a conspiracy of the BJP," he said.

Not all of the BJP's victories were based on merit, he alleged, claiming the party cheated people in 2014 by lying and won, committed an EVM "scam" and "vote chori and seat chori" in 2024, and was now pursuing delimitation ahead of the 2029 election after the opposition exposed it.

"This (the delimitation process) is detrimental for the country and its federal system," he said, claiming that there would be no constitution, freedom or democracy after the bill passed.

Targeting the NCP (SP), Raut said, "If the NCP (SP) has decided to back the bill and announced it, then it is unfortunate for the ideology of the party and for Maharashtra."