NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar wrote a letter on Sunday urging the party’s working president Supriya Sule to oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that the party’s decision to support it has caused disquiet among progressive-minded voters and grassroots workers.

Rohit wrote that the move risked undermining the political legacy of the late Yashwantrao Chavan and the Phule-Ambedkar tradition. He said the delimitation could reshape parliamentary representation in favour of the BJP.

His letter stated that the NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is unwell and might not be in a position to take an immediate decisive stand. It also said Sule should not come under pressure from BJP-affiliated NCP leaders seeking to push the ruling party's agenda through her.

“NCP (SP)’s willingness to support the Bill has created confusion among its supporters, particularly because the party had previously opposed the BJP’s agenda. How can the party justify backing the legislation without explaining its implications?" the letter stated.

The NCP (SP) leader urged the working party chief to read the ground reality and sentiments of thousands of secular and progressive people who supported the party during elections and stood by it in bad times. He said the present circumstances must not weaken the party’s responsibility to defend progressive values.

Rohit questioned the proposed delimitation exercise because its process is based on the 2011 Census, and that could deny Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities representation proportionate to their population. He wrote, “These communities could bear the consequences of the alleged injustice for the next 25 years. It contends that the government should first complete the Census and then undertake delimitation through a constitutionally appropriate process,” read the letter.

The letter accuses the BJP of attempting to use delimitation for political advantage. It recalls that several BJP leaders had spoken in 2024 about crossing the 400-seat mark and changing the Constitution, triggering public concern.