Late IIT-Bombay student's father denied permission to continue protest at Azad Maidan; plans campus visit

Ravindra Wakode, the father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode who allegedly died by suicide, was denied permission to continue his protest at Azad Maidan, prompting him to plan a visit to the institute's Powai campus, his lawyer said on Saturday.

The development comes at a time when a group of IIT Bombay students intensified their ongoing agitation over Sahil's death by launching a hunger strike on Friday to demand accountability from the institute administration.

According to the family lawyer, the police did not permit Ravindra Wakode to stage a protest at Azad Maidan and he was planning to go to IIT Bombay.

The Wakode couple had launched a hunger strike last week seeking "justice" for their deceased son and demanding the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare.

Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. His parents have alleged that he faced caste-based discrimination at the institute.