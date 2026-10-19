Maharashtra CM vows speedy arrests in Tiger Shroff car firing; FIR filed against three unidentified shooters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday assured that those involved in the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car would be arrested soon, saying a thorough police investigation was underway.

“There is absolutely no reason to be afraid. These are the actions of cowards—yes, I repeat, cowards. They hide away somewhere and use communication channels to issue threats. However, we take every single threat seriously and take appropriate action. I want to assure you that the Mumbai Police is a professional force. Time and again, the Mumbai Police has demonstrated that they will not rest until such criminals are apprehended. Mumbai Police will find the culprits and arrest them soon,” he said.

He also said that he had spoken to Tiger and assured him that adequate security would be provided, urging him not to worry.

Meanwhile, police said a case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police.

Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.