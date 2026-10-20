‘Plan B’: Mumbai Police change strategy as three accused in Tiger Shroff firing case held in Kota

Mumbai Police have changed their strategy, dubbed ‘Plan B’, to transport the three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff from Kota to Mumbai.

The accused were kept at the Railway Colony police station in Kota overnight amid tight security, with teams from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a security cordon around the premises.

According to reports, Mumbai Police initially planned to transport the accused to Mumbai overnight but later changed their arrangements under ‘Plan B’. The revised strategy led to the accused being kept in Kota pending their transfer.

Ramswaroop Meena, station house officer of Railway Colony police station, said the three accused had been granted a 48-hour transit remand and were being taken to Mumbai by Maharashtra Police.

“The Maharashtra Police are on their way to take custody of them. Some of their officers are already here, while others are arriving to complete the formal handover,” Meena told ANI.