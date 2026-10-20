‘Plan B’: Mumbai Police change strategy as three accused in Tiger Shroff firing case held in Kota

Mumbai Police have changed their strategy, dubbed ‘Plan B’, to transport the three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff from Kota to Mumbai.
The accused were kept at the Railway Colony police station in Kota overnight amid tight security, with teams from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a security cordon around the premises.
According to reports, Mumbai Police initially planned to transport the accused to Mumbai overnight but later changed their arrangements under ‘Plan B’. The revised strategy led to the accused being kept in Kota pending their transfer.
Ramswaroop Meena, station house officer of Railway Colony police station, said the three accused had been granted a 48-hour transit remand and were being taken to Mumbai by Maharashtra Police.
“The Maharashtra Police are on their way to take custody of them. Some of their officers are already here, while others are arriving to complete the formal handover,” Meena told ANI.
He said the accused had been detained and questioned by both Maharashtra and Rajasthan Police before being handed over to Maharashtra Police. No weapons or money were recovered during the process, he added.
Asked about the mode of transport, Meena said the decision would depend on the Maharashtra Police, who could choose to travel by train, road or another means.
The case relates to a firing incident that occurred around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. While Shroff escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver was injured in the incident.
According to police, the accused were apprehended while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is under way.
(With inputs from ANI)