'Plan B': Mumbai Police team leaves Kota with three alleged assailants in Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai Police have changed their strategy, dubbed ‘Plan B’, to transport the three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff from Kota to Mumbai.

The police team on Tuesday left for Mumbai in a car from Kota with three people allegedly involved in the firing.

Additional SP Kota city Subhash Chandra Mishra said the team stayed in Kota overnight to avoid travelling in the night.

"They were tired also due to the journey from Mumbai to Kota, so it was not safe for them to travel in the night," he said.

"The Mumbai police team has now left for Mumbai with the accused by road," he said.

The accused were kept at the Railway Colony police station in Kota overnight amid tight security, with teams from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a security cordon around the premises.

According to reports, Mumbai Police initially planned to transport the accused to Mumbai overnight but later changed their arrangements under ‘Plan B’. The revised strategy led to the accused being kept in Kota pending their transfer.