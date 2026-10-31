BJP-Shiv Sena tensions spill into poster war amid tussle over MLC polls setback

MUMBAI: Relations between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have deteriorated, with a war of words between the allies escalating into a poster battle.

Tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena have been mounting, raising concerns about their impact on the Mahayuti alliance and relations between the two allies. Against this backdrop, Shinde has urged his party leaders to exercise restraint and avoid public attacks on the BJP.

The tussle comes amid an audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, which contains allegations of a Rs 500 crore pay-off involving the Deputy CM and his son Shrikant Shinde. Poor results in the MLC elections have further strained relations between the two Mahayuti partners.

Shinde has also sensed an opportunity to revive the demand for a change of leadership in Maharashtra, a move that has not gone down well with the BJP. The BJP has since decided to hit back at the Shiv Sena.

The BJP's defeats in the Pune and Nagpur graduates' constituencies in the recently concluded MLC polls have particularly intensified the exchange of accusations. BJP leaders alleged that a lack of support from alliance partners contributed to the setback, while Shiv Sena questioned the saffron party's treatment of its allies.