Disha Salian case: CBI probe political conspiracy to target Thackeray family, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the CBI’s FIR in the death of Disha Salian was part of a “political conspiracy” to tarnish the image of the Thackeray family.

Raut said the Mumbai Police had already investigated Salian’s death and found no link between the case and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. He alleged that the fresh CBI probe was being used to target Aaditya, who has been critical of the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The way the matter was taken to court, which gave an order (to hand over the case to CBI), is a conspiracy. It has specifically said to conduct a CBI probe but do not name anyone. Yet names are being taken in the media,” Raut told reporters.

The CBI registered an FIR in the case after the Bombay High Court ordered a probe into Salian’s death on September 2. The FIR names no accused, in accordance with the court’s directions on a petition filed by Salian’s father.

Raut also alleged that the CBI probe was being used to divert attention from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s agitation or to pressure the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the delimitation bill in Parliament.

“This is a political conspiracy by Delhi to tarnish the image of the Thackeray family, which enjoys a place in the hearts of people,” he said.

He further alleged that the FIR was being selectively leaked to the media, claiming that only one of its 16 pages had been circulated.