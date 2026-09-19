Maharashtra TET papers smuggled from Agra press hidden in shoe insoles for Rs 8,000, chargesheet says

Two employees allegedly smuggled Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question papers out of an Agra printing press for just Rs 8,000, by hiding them inside shoe insoles, according to a nearly 3,500-page chargesheet filed by Thane City police.

The chargesheet, submitted before a local court in Bhiwandi on Friday, names 18 accused, including alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta, who was previously implicated in an Odisha paper leak, with 16 suspects already arrested and two key accomplices, Ashok Sav and Prakash Misal, remaining absconding as investigations continue.

A senior police official said that a supplementary chargesheet will be submitted as further investigation progresses.

The racket unravelled a day before the examination scheduled on June 28 after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Pavan Bansod received a tip-off about three men attempting to sell exam papers to a Bhiwandi resident.

Police laid a trap using decoy personnel in the Kongaon area, detained the suspects, and seized four sets of question papers. Subsequent verification with Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) officials confirmed that the seized material matched the actual question paper.

The accused have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy, along with Maharashtra state laws on examination malpractices and unfair means.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case.