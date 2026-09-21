IIT Bombay student suicide: Professor removed from dean post; faculty hold march in his support

IIT-Bombay on Monday removed Suryanarayana Doolla as dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists over the suicide of a 22-year-old student. A case of abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay also issued a public apology for its earlier communication that characterised the events preceding the death of the student, Sahil Wakode, before a detailed inquiry was completed.

Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering hailing from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The Mumbai Police have booked Doolla under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint lodged by Sahil’s family.

In an email to students, IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare confirmed the removal of Doolla, who previously served as the Dean of Student Affairs, from the current post.

Doolla, who is a professor, continues to remain in the faculty.

"In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding Sahil’s demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," the institute said in its statement on Monday, retracting its earlier assertion that Sahil was caught cheating but faced no disciplinary action.

However, student groups expressed dissatisfaction with the move, demanding his suspension as a faculty member.