STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals ready to treat patients in Odisha

The first one is a 500-bed dedicated hospital near KIIMs, Bhubaneswar and the second one is at Ashwini hospital, Cuttack with 150-bed capacity.

Published: 02nd April 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus hospital

Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday announced operational readiness of two standalone coronavirus hospitals with a combined strength of 650 beds in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The first hospital with 500 beds has been established at KIMS, Bhubaneswar, while the second with a capacity of 125 beds is at Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack.

Both hospitals have been funded by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). The Government has already announced free treatment along with free food and rent free stay for all COVID-19 cases in these hospitals. Inaugurating the two facilities through video-conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with doctors and paramedics and appreciated their commitment to the fight against coronavirus. 

ALSO READ| Woman constable in Odisha's Bargarh turns singer to spread coronavirus awareness

While reiterating that the Government is ready to provide best possible healthcare to Covid-19 patients in the dedicated hospitals, the Chief Minister, however, insisted that people of the State can win the fight against the deadly infection through social distancing, hand washing and strictly adhering to the lockdown. 

Another dedicated coronavirus hospital with a bed strength of 500 will be ready in next three days in Bhubaneswar with financial assistance from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. A similar standalone hospital is coming up at Tangi near Cuttack with a capacity of 700 beds. Official sources said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is also all set to make available an exclusive unit with 206 beds on its campus in the Capital City.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus, dip in imports bring hard times for Odisha's fish traders

The AYUSH complex of the AIIMS, meanwhile, is ready with 20 isolation beds and 10 ventilators to deal with the emergent situation, officials said. The state government has decided to temporarily reserve around 500 beds with ICU facilities exclusively for coronavirus patients in Ganjam district, which has recorded influx of a large number of migrant workers from virus-hit States and countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus hospital COVID 19 Ashwini Hospital
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp