Two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals ready to treat patients in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday announced operational readiness of two standalone coronavirus hospitals with a combined strength of 650 beds in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The first hospital with 500 beds has been established at KIMS, Bhubaneswar, while the second with a capacity of 125 beds is at Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack.

Both hospitals have been funded by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). The Government has already announced free treatment along with free food and rent free stay for all COVID-19 cases in these hospitals. Inaugurating the two facilities through video-conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with doctors and paramedics and appreciated their commitment to the fight against coronavirus.

ALSO READ| Woman constable in Odisha's Bargarh turns singer to spread coronavirus awareness

While reiterating that the Government is ready to provide best possible healthcare to Covid-19 patients in the dedicated hospitals, the Chief Minister, however, insisted that people of the State can win the fight against the deadly infection through social distancing, hand washing and strictly adhering to the lockdown.

Another dedicated coronavirus hospital with a bed strength of 500 will be ready in next three days in Bhubaneswar with financial assistance from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. A similar standalone hospital is coming up at Tangi near Cuttack with a capacity of 700 beds. Official sources said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is also all set to make available an exclusive unit with 206 beds on its campus in the Capital City.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus, dip in imports bring hard times for Odisha's fish traders

The AYUSH complex of the AIIMS, meanwhile, is ready with 20 isolation beds and 10 ventilators to deal with the emergent situation, officials said. The state government has decided to temporarily reserve around 500 beds with ICU facilities exclusively for coronavirus patients in Ganjam district, which has recorded influx of a large number of migrant workers from virus-hit States and countries.