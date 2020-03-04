Home States Odisha

Coronavirus scare: Indian crew of Singapore vessel admitted in Odisha's SCB hospital

Health check-up of the crew member, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and his wife, who accompanied him, was done at Paradip port hospital.

The crew member suspected to be affected by coronavirus being taken to SCB hospital from Paradip port. (Photo | EPS)

PARADIP: Crew member of a Singaporean vessel was put under coronavirus surveillance after he complained of suspected at Paradip port on Tuesday. He along with his were later rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for further tests. This is the ninth suspected coronavirus case in the State though previous eight cases were found negative following detailed investigation.

After the crew member of cargo ship MT Chenestar Stellar, complained of fever and cold on Monday night, Captain of the vessel immediately informed the harbour master of Paradip port about the development.

On Tuesday morning, a health team led by Chief Medical Officer of the port Prahllad Panda went to the vessel to examine his health condition. The team comprising officials of the Paradip Port Trust’s (PPT) marine department also screened passengers coming from China. 

Health check-up of the crew member, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and his wife, who accompanied him, was done at Paradip port hospital. Later, the couple was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for further tests for COVID-19.

Official sources said the vessel with 23 crew and carrying 20,000 tonne of sulphuric acid, arrived at Paradip on March 1 after touching the ports of China on February 10, South Korea on February 15 and Singapore on February 25. After the suspected COVID-19 case came to the fore, PPT authorities put in place necessary measures to prevent any possible outbreak. 

PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy said there was no need to panic as it has not been confirmed whether the crew member is affected by COVID-19 or not. “PPT has sent both the husband and wife to SCB MCH for treatment. This apart, crew members of the vessel have been successfully evacuated and the cabin where the couple lived quarantined,” he added.

Reports on the health status of crew members of the Singaporean vessel are being taken on a daily basis. Cargo operation was started from the ship after getting green signal from the port’s medical team. PPT authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Thermal scanners are installed at Gate No 4 while an isolation ward has been made operation in the port hospital.

Government issues alerts, advisory 

The detection of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID19) in New Delhi, Telangana and Agra prompted Odisha government to intensify surveillance at airports, ports and border posts and issue a workplace advisory asking people to remain alert and maintain respiratory hygiene.

While health screening of all passengers coming from foreign countries, directly or indirectly, has been made mandatory, people have been advised to make sure workplace is clean and hygienic and maintain a safe distance from any person having the symptoms of cough and running nose 

