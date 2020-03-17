Coronavirus effect: Wedding venue in Odisha's Sambalpur has dedicated COVID-19 kiosk

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In the midst of corona chaos, a family in Sambalpur set up an exclusive kiosk at a wedding reception to sensitise guests about precautionary measures for coronavirus on Sunday.

After the state government issued advisory to prevent possible outbreak of the disease on Friday, the Sambalpur administration geared up to take measures to sensitise people.

COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

However, no decision was taken regarding complete prohibition on social gatherings until Sunday morning.

Since the family was unaware about the restriction on public gathering, it went ahead in hosting the reception and decided to set up a dedicated kiosk for coronavirus awareness at the venue.

The kiosk set up outside the entry of reception venue, had a washbasin along with liquid soaps on one side and on the other, there was a display board pinned with IEC (information, education, communication) materials regarding precautionary measures.

ALSO READ | 33-year-old man with travel history to Italy becomes Odisha's first coronavirus positive case

Besides, the kiosk had a few bottles of hand sanitisers along with napkins and a volunteer was engaged who urged guests to clean their hands before entering the venue.

“Since no clear instructions were issued by the administration until the last hour, we decided to take our own measures to ensure safety of our guests,” said a family member.