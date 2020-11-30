Jagannath temple servitor files complaint against Amazon for selling 'Nirmalya Mahaprasad'

By Express News Service

PURI: A servitor of Sri Jagannath Temple on Sunday lodged a police complaint against online shopping portal Amazon for selling the ‘Nirmalya Mahaprasad’ of Lord Jagannath on its portal.

The complainant, Sambhunath Khuntia said the Mahaprasad was available on Amazon for Rs 129.

ALSO READ | Proposed Jagannath temple in London to get Neem wood from Bhubaneswar

Administrator of rituals Jeetendra Kumar Sahu said as per the record of rights, only the ‘Suaras’ (temple cooks) are authorised to sell the ‘Nirmalya Mahaprasad’ at the Aruna Stambha of the shrine.

ALSO READ | Unlock 7.0: Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri likely to open in mid-December

“We are consulting legal experts to prevent recurrence of such acts in future,” he said.