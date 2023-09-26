Rourkela assistant collector death: Homicide ruled out, lens on other angles

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Police investigation into the mysterious death of assistant collector Sushmita Minz (35) is now focused on other possible angles of suicide, abetment to suicide and accidental drowning after the autopsy report ruled out possibility of homicide.

Sushmita was found dead in the pond of Sensory Park within Plant Site police limits here on September 19. Plant Site IIC JR Pati said the autopsy report confirmed antemortem drowning and so far, there is no evidence of homicide. Statements of those coming into the ambit of the case including Sushmita’s family members and government officers would be recorded.

In his police complaint, Sushmita’s brother Sandip (35) had claimed his sister was murdered and said she was in depression due to intense workplace pressure. Sandip had blamed the Sundargarh collector, Rourkela ADM, Gurundia BDO, a lady CDPO and a woman cop for her death. He suspected that his sister was in the knowledge of some unwanted secrets of the collector and ADM and hence, during her difficult time of mental illness and depression, they did not help her and kept her away from the family.

However, police sources said the assistant collector was in the process of getting a divorce and her depression could be due to her disturbed family life and workplace pressure. They further said the investigation is moving at a snail’s pace due to non-cooperation of Sushmita’s family members as police ignored their demand for registration of a murder case.

