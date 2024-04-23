Sambalpur is an arena for Odisha’s big fight between Dharmendra Pradhan and Pranab Prakash Das

BHUBANESWAR: If there is one constituency in Odisha to watch for in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, it is Sambalpur where two of the biggest political heavyweights of the state, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of BJP and BJD organisation secretary Pranab Prakash Das are locked in a high-profile battle for ballot.

The ruling BJD took everyone by surprise by fielding Das from Sambalpur, an epicentre of western Odisha politics with a strong bias towards the coastal region of the state. Never before had any political party dared such an experiment.

While Das, a three-time MLA from Jajpur and second-in-command in the BJD structure, accepted the challenge thrown to him by the party to take on Pradhan, the Union minister, though does not have the outsider baggage as he was once elected from the erstwhile Deogarh Lok Sabha seat in 2004.