Odisha: After Bhoi’s induction, it’s advantage for Tukuni in Titlagarh

BALANGIR: The political wind appears to be behind sitting MLA and minister Tukuni Sahu after three-time MLA Surendra Singh Bhoi, once her rival, quit the Congress and joined the BJD in Titlagarh constituency.

In both the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, Sahu had emerged victorious against Bhoi, solidifying her status as the sole female representative from Balangir in the State Assembly. In 2014, she secured victory by a margin of 14,022 votes which increased to 19,637 votes in 2019.

While both BJD and Congress witnessed a decline in vote share in 2019, the BJP got a notable increase of over 10 per cent. However, with the collaboration of former adversaries in joint campaigning efforts, BJD now holds a strong position in the constituency.