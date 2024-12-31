Naveen Patnaik's 24-year reign ends, BJP makes historic victory

2024 will go down as an epoch-making year in Odisha politics. The fortress was stormed, the aura of invincibility shattered...to the extent that it put the very existence at stake.

Not one of the above was expected, almost unfathomable. But the people’s power showed its supreme might, and the earth shook. The BJD was defeated and the 24-year-long reign of Naveen Patnaik as chief minister of Odisha came to an end. Not only did the defeat pave the way for formation of the first BJP government in Odisha, the BJD was also found floundering for relevance at the national-level, without a single MP in the Lok Sabha for the first time since it was formed.

Till mid-2024, or more precisely June 4, no one could anticipate such a big shift in the politics of the state. Naveen was still reckoned unbeatable with his unwaning popularity among the masses and the continuous flow of welfare programmes covering each and every section, coupled with the organizational strength and election machinery of BJD across the state.

The grand and ambitious Srimandir Parikrama project at the Jagannath temple in Puri had been unveiled and was thought as a powerful counter to the BJP’s Hindutva polarisation efforts following the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. Various new schemes for women, youth, students and farmers were rolled out and expected to spearhead the Naveen magic.

There was acknowledgement of the anti-incumbency factor making a dent, but it was not supposed to breach the citadel. Naveen and his party appeared well on the path of securing a record sixth consecutive term in Odisha. The fight for the Lok Sabha was agreed to be tighter.