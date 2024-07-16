BJD threatens agitation demanding arrest of Odisha Governor's son

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday threatened to launch an agitation demanding the arrest of Lalit Kumar, son of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das for allegedly assaulting an assistant section officer, Baikuntha Pradhan, in the Raj Bhawan at Puri on July 7.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Lekhasri Samantasinghar also criticised the state government for transferring Pradhan from the Raj Bhawan to the parliamentary affairs department, adding that it has pained 4.5 crore people of Odisha. Referring to the Odia Asmita slogan of the BJP, Samantasinghar asked if this was a sign of Odia Asmita.

Stating that this incident has shamed Odia people all over the country, Samantasinghar questioned the silence of the Odisha government in this regard. “Are there two sets of laws for influential and poor people of the state,” the BJD leader asked and questioned the commitment of the Mohan Charan Majhi for the implementation of Odia Asmita.