Biju Patnaik sports award will continue like before, no decision made to rename it: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP government made a surprise U-turn a day after renaming the Biju Patnaik Sports Award as ‘Odisha Rajya Krida Samman’.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi clarified that no decision has been taken to change the name of the sports award.

"I came to know about the renaming of the sports award from media. I had no prior information about the change of name. No such decision has been taken by the state government. The Biju Patnaik Sports Award will continue like before," he asserted.

The chief minister said his government has highest regards for the great sons of the soil. Generations to come, Biju Patnaik will continue to be revered for his contribution to the state during his decades-long service in political and social life, he said.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that he had nothing more to add after the clarification of the Chief Minister.

The Sports and Youth Services department on Friday issued guidelines for the ‘Rajya Krida Samman’ which will be presented in eight categories annually. The cash rewards and categories introduced by the previous BJD government remained unchanged.

The Biju Patnaik Sports Award, instituted in 2001-2002 to honour the legacy of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, was intended to recognise his exceptional contributions in the field of sports.