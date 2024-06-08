BJP likely to select CM after Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Party's Odisha chief

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP's parliamentary party is likely to select the chief minister of Odisha after Narendra Modi takes oath as the country's prime minister for the third term on Sunday, a saffron camp leader said here.

After returning to the state from New Delhi on Saturday, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal said, "Wait for two more days".

The BJP secured a majority in the elections by winning 78 of the 147-member Odisha assembly.

The parliamentary party of the BJP would select the chief minister at its meeting, Samal said, adding that he does "not have any idea on the next chief minister of the state."

"I had gone to Delhi to attend a meeting to select the NDA's parliamentary party leader and Lok Sabha leader.All newly elected MPs from the state were present there. We also attended other party programmes arranged in Delhi," he said at the airport here.

The BJP won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.