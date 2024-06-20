Curfew extended in Odisha's Balasore, no fresh violence reported

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: Though no fresh instance of violence was reported in Balasore town on Wednesday, the district administration decided to extend the curfew in the coastal town for the next 24 hours.
The curfew, however, will be relaxed for four hours, between 7 am and 11 am on Thursday. “Curfew in areas under Balasore municipality has been extended till June 20 midnight with relaxation for general public from 7 am to 11 am to meet their daily needs. During the period, all commercial establishments are allowed to open,” said Balasore collector, Ashish Thakare.
All thoroughfares in Balasore connecting with the town’s main road (OT Road) will remain closed for public until further orders. The situation is under control and a close vigil is being kept to ensure violence does not recur in the town, he said.
The decision to relax the curfew was taken after a high level meeting between Thakare and senior officers of Odisha Police earlier in the day. The suspension of internet services will continue. People living within Balasore municipality limits have been asked not to leave their homes, stand, stroll or travel in vehicles during curfew hours on Thursday. People will be allowed to travel only in cases of medical emergencies.
As a precautionary measure, schools, colleges and anganwadis have been asked to remain closed till June 21. Staff of Electricity/Health departments, LPG cylinder suppliers, examination centres and candidates appearing for any examination will be allowed to travel during the curfew period.
At least 41 platoons of police force have been deployed and all entry points of Balasore town sealed. So far, police have registered seven cases and arrested 34 persons from both sides. At least 30 others have been detained for violating the curfew.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also held discussions with DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi and took stock of the situation on the day. Four companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) carried out flag march in the town.
On Monday, alleged animal slaughter during a religious occasion had led to clash between two communities, resulting in intense stone-pelting during which more than 10 persons were injured.
Despite imposition of prohibitory orders, the situation had escalated in the evening as a mob damaged vehicles and a few religious structures.