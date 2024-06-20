Curfew extended in Odisha's Balasore, no fresh violence reported

The curfew, however, will be relaxed for four hours, between 7 am and 11 am on Thursday. “Curfew in areas under Balasore municipality has been extended till June 20 midnight with relaxation for general public from 7 am to 11 am to meet their daily needs. During the period, all commercial establishments are allowed to open,” said Balasore collector, Ashish Thakare.

All thoroughfares in Balasore connecting with the town’s main road (OT Road) will remain closed for public until further orders. The situation is under control and a close vigil is being kept to ensure violence does not recur in the town, he said.

The decision to relax the curfew was taken after a high level meeting between Thakare and senior officers of Odisha Police earlier in the day. The suspension of internet services will continue. People living within Balasore municipality limits have been asked not to leave their homes, stand, stroll or travel in vehicles during curfew hours on Thursday. People will be allowed to travel only in cases of medical emergencies.