INDIA bloc driven by ‘remove Modi’ agenda, says PM

BHUBANESWAR/CHANDIKHOLE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the INDIA bloc saying the dynastic parties have a motto of ‘family first’ and are driven by the sole agenda of removing him.
Addressing a massive public rally at Chandikhole in Jajpur district after laying foundation stone for new projects and dedicating to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore, the prime minister said, “The INDI alliance whose only motto is ‘family first’ has a single agenda to remove Modi. My agenda is to make the country Viksit Bharat. Now they have targeted me over my family. My answer to them is ‘Mera Bharat Mera Parivar’,” the PM said.
Singling out the Congress for holding back the country’s growth and development for decades, Modi said the rapid progress the country is witnessing now could have happened before 2014 but the Congress and its partners were busy filling their coffers. “We are providing free ration to 80 crore people. The Congress could not do so because it was not concerned for the poor. It was busy in coal scam. They (UPA) could not provide urea to farmers because of urea scam. They could not provide jobs to youth for job scam. The list is endless,” he said.
Modi said, the Congress had created a system in which the poor, youth and tribals were filled with mistrust as they were required to give some guarantee every time they approached the government for some work or a job. Congress adopted such policies after Independence in which the system asked for guarantee to open a bank account and certification of government officer before joining a service.
“After the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014, the system changed as Modi was the only guarantee for them. Those who were never cared by the previous government are now taken care of by his government. Where all hope is lost, Modi guarantee starts from there,” the PM said.
Be it Jan-Dhan account or loans under the Mudra scheme or PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Centre has brought massive changes which have filled the poor with a sense of pride. The prime minister said the fishermen of the country were the most neglected lot since Independence as they were not covered under any government scheme. The PM Matsya Sampada Yojana is now taking care of their needs - be it housing or fishing materials.
Similarly, the tribals were neglected for a long time till the BJP government at Centre launched the PM-Janman scheme under which Rs 24,000 crore were provided for their housing, drinking water, sanitation and other basic needs.