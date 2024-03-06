INDIA bloc driven by ‘remove Modi’ agenda, says PM

BHUBANESWAR/CHANDIKHOLE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the INDIA bloc saying the dynastic parties have a motto of ‘family first’ and are driven by the sole agenda of removing him.

Addressing a massive public rally at Chandikhole in Jajpur district after laying foundation stone for new projects and dedicating to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore, the prime minister said, “The INDI alliance whose only motto is ‘family first’ has a single agenda to remove Modi. My agenda is to make the country Viksit Bharat. Now they have targeted me over my family. My answer to them is ‘Mera Bharat Mera Parivar’,” the PM said.

Singling out the Congress for holding back the country’s growth and development for decades, Modi said the rapid progress the country is witnessing now could have happened before 2014 but the Congress and its partners were busy filling their coffers. “We are providing free ration to 80 crore people. The Congress could not do so because it was not concerned for the poor. It was busy in coal scam. They (UPA) could not provide urea to farmers because of urea scam. They could not provide jobs to youth for job scam. The list is endless,” he said.

Modi said, the Congress had created a system in which the poor, youth and tribals were filled with mistrust as they were required to give some guarantee every time they approached the government for some work or a job. Congress adopted such policies after Independence in which the system asked for guarantee to open a bank account and certification of government officer before joining a service.