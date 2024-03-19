Manmohan leaves for Delhi with list of BJP candidates

“We are not sure what will be discussed at the core committee meeting since there was no clarity yet on the alliance with BJD. For that matter, Samal will have to wait till Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Delhi after completing his tour of south India,” said sources in the party.

In case there is an alliance with BJD, the candidates’ list prepared by the state SEC will have to be worked out afresh, sources added. The state leadership is expecting the names of candidates for Odisha to be announced by the party’s central election committee in the third phase.

This is the third visit of Samal to Delhi in less than two weeks amid speculations that the BJP and BJD are interested to sew up a pre-poll alliance in the state just after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on March 5.