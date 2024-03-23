Mallipur bids a tearful farewell to Odisha minister Dama rout

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mallipur has been in the mourning ever since the news broke that Damodar Rout is no more. It is this quaint village in Jagatsinghpur’s Erasama block that shaped the life of the seasoned political leader whose heart always beat for his land and its people.

Eighty-three-year-old Brahamananda Behera, reminisces Rout, his closest school friend from Mallipur Primary School. “Even in his childhood, he displayed remarkable courage. I vividly recall how we would get into water to pluck water lilies. Rout would often dive into the pond, disappearing for extended periods.

Born to Kapil Charan Rout and Gambha Devi on December 14, 1942, little ‘Dama’ possessed leadership qualities even before he gained a strong foothold in the political arena.

Rout’s brush with education began at Mallipur Primary School where he studied till Class III. Later, he went on to pursue further studies at Tirtol MS Academy in Tirtol block and completed his matriculation in 1959. Subsequently, he attended Ravenshaw College in Cuttack and then OUAT in Bhubaneswar.

After completing his education, Rout initially worked as a veterinary surgeon but resigned from government service in 1974 to pursue a career in politics. During his political journey, Rout not only spearheaded significant developmental works in Mallipur but also across Erasama, Paradip, Kujang, Balikuda, Tirtol and other areas of the district.

Narrating anecdotes from their childhood, Rout’s friends Karunakar Beura (84) and Sudhakar Rout (81) said he was deeply loved by all due to his friendly and approachable nature. Bidhubhusan Mohanty, former panchayat samiti member of Nuadihi GP said even after becoming a prominent leader, Rout would often visit the village and interact with everyone.