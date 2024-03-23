Mallipur bids a tearful farewell to Odisha minister Dama rout

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mallipur has been in the mourning ever since the news broke that Damodar Rout is no more. It is this quaint village in Jagatsinghpur’s Erasama block that shaped the life of the seasoned political leader whose heart always beat for his land and its people.
Eighty-three-year-old Brahamananda Behera, reminisces Rout, his closest school friend from Mallipur Primary School. “Even in his childhood, he displayed remarkable courage. I vividly recall how we would get into water to pluck water lilies. Rout would often dive into the pond, disappearing for extended periods.
Born to Kapil Charan Rout and Gambha Devi on December 14, 1942, little ‘Dama’ possessed leadership qualities even before he gained a strong foothold in the political arena.
Rout’s brush with education began at Mallipur Primary School where he studied till Class III. Later, he went on to pursue further studies at Tirtol MS Academy in Tirtol block and completed his matriculation in 1959. Subsequently, he attended Ravenshaw College in Cuttack and then OUAT in Bhubaneswar.
After completing his education, Rout initially worked as a veterinary surgeon but resigned from government service in 1974 to pursue a career in politics. During his political journey, Rout not only spearheaded significant developmental works in Mallipur but also across Erasama, Paradip, Kujang, Balikuda, Tirtol and other areas of the district.
Narrating anecdotes from their childhood, Rout’s friends Karunakar Beura (84) and Sudhakar Rout (81) said he was deeply loved by all due to his friendly and approachable nature. Bidhubhusan Mohanty, former panchayat samiti member of Nuadihi GP said even after becoming a prominent leader, Rout would often visit the village and interact with everyone.
Apart from his strong political presence, Rout was also known for his philanthropy. Among these included donating seven acre land for establishment of Kapil Charan High School in 1987, named after his father, besides setting up a library and a health facility in the area.
Headmaster of Kapil Charan High School Akshya Mohanty said during his annual visits to the village, Rout would emphasise on improving the quality of education and infrastructure in the area. Remembering him as a man with a compassionate heart, Rout’s neighbour Rabindra Mallick said he worked for upliftment of the poor and distressed.
“Rout always focused on development of Erasama and the surrounding areas. His death feels like a personal loss. It’s as if we lost our own family member. It will take us some time to recover from the loss,” said a grieving Rabindra.
Rout’s political journey, marked by multiple terms as an MLA, showcased his enduring commitment to public service. After being elected in 1977 on a BJD ticket from Erasama constituency, Rout served people through subsequent elections, leaving a lasting legacy in the field of politics.
People from all walks of life gathered at Rout’s ancestral home on the day to pay their last respects to their beloved leader.