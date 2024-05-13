Free power, youth employment: Voters give thumbs up to BJD manifesto

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD manifesto which outlines a comprehensive development plan across various sectors has been largely met with optimism and a little skepticism by the people of the state.

The promise of 100 units free electricity, 2 lakh government jobs in five years and a youth budget of Rs1 lakh crore for 10 years seem to be the biggest draw for voters, particularly the youth.

The BJD has assured the voters to provide free electricity for households using up to 100 units and 50 per cent for those using 100 to 150 units. Cuttack-based Dipak Samatarai, a former employee of AIR and DD, lauded the promise of free electricity as a vital step towards uplifting farmers. Samantrai emphasised its far-reaching impact on rural households, saying the provision of 100 free units could significantly alleviate financial burdens of the vast section of people.