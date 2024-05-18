Opposition is telling lies, says Naveen Patnaik

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday visited Sambalpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts urging people to exercise their franchise in favour of BJD candidates from the areas during the polls.

In Sambalpur, the chief minister, bolstering his support for BJD organisational secretary and MP candidate from Sambalpur seat Pranab Prakash Das along with MLA candidates from Sambalpur and Rengali, Rohit Pujari and Sudarshan Haripal, appealed to the people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’.

Addressing a gathering at PHED colony in the city, Naveen highlighted the government welfare schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Mission Shakti, LAccMI bus service, 5T school transformation, Kalia, Mamata, Madhu Babu pension scheme, and sought feedback from the people who responded in the affirmative.