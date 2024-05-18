Opposition is telling lies, says Naveen Patnaik

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday visited Sambalpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts urging people to exercise their franchise in favour of BJD candidates from the areas during the polls.
In Sambalpur, the chief minister, bolstering his support for BJD organisational secretary and MP candidate from Sambalpur seat Pranab Prakash Das along with MLA candidates from Sambalpur and Rengali, Rohit Pujari and Sudarshan Haripal, appealed to the people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’.
Addressing a gathering at PHED colony in the city, Naveen highlighted the government welfare schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Mission Shakti, LAccMI bus service, 5T school transformation, Kalia, Mamata, Madhu Babu pension scheme, and sought feedback from the people who responded in the affirmative.
The chief minister was accompanied by his close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian. Addressing the gathering, Pandian launched a scathing attack on Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by putting forth a set of questions for the latter.
“As the Union minister is contesting from here, I have a few questions to ask him. Sambalpuri/Koshali language is the identity of this area. Even though our CM has written letters to include the language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, at least five times, what have you done for the Sambalpuri Asmita in the last 10 years as a Union minister?” Pandian asked.
Accusing Pradhan of attempting to hinder the SAMALEI Project, Pandian said the Union minister had even moved the Supreme Court in this connection.
Later, the CM campaigned at Rairakhol for their candidate and former minister Prasanna Acharya.
In Angul and Dhenkanal, Naveen addressed two election meetings where he accused the Opposition of telling lies and shedding crocodile tears. “There will be no electricity bill from July,” he told the gathering.
Among others, Dhenkanal Lok Sabha candidate Abinash Samal also spoke at the meetings.