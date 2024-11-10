Three police stations refused to take complaint of Cuttack gang rape survivor: Congress

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress alleged that three police stations in Odisha's Cuttack had refused to take the complaint of the 19-year-old college student who survived multiple gang rapes.

Congress's Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous demanded an investigation into the role of police for allegedly making the woman go from one police station to another to lodge the complaint.

The woman went to the Puri Ghat police station, then to Sadar police station and then to Barang before the FIR was lodged by the Badambadi police station, she claimed.