BJD promoted culture of money lending, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday disbursed Subhadra Yojana assistance to 35 lakh beneficiaries which he said will empower the women and make their families self-reliant.

Handing out the first installment assistance of Rs 5,000 in the second phase of the scheme at a special function in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district, he said the BJP government is making sincere efforts to strengthen women socially and economically.

In stark contrast, the chief minister said, the interest-free loans provided by the previous government to members of SHGs were mostly used for money lending purposes. “The BJD government was more focused on event management than ensuring actual welfare of the people. Their only aim was to win elections and was least concerned whether benefits of the schemes they launched reached the people,” he said launching an attack on the opposition party.

Citing the example of Mayurbhanj district, the chief minister said no perceptible development had taken place in the tribal dominated region in the last 24 years despite its abundant mineral and natural resources. The BJD government did nothing for the sizeable tribal population of the district for which they gave a massive mandate to the BJP in the elections.

In the two phases, the government has covered over 60 lakh beneficiaries who have been disbursed Rs 3,000 crore. So far, 1.6 crore forms have been distributed out of which over 1.3 crore applications have been received. In the first phase, over 25 lakh beneficiaries received the first installment of Rs 5,000 and another 35 lakh beneficiaries received the assistance on the day, he said.