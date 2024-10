BHUBANESWAR: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal continued to build on Tuesday as it tracked north-westwards towards Odisha coast, gradually making the transition to cyclonic storm Dana over the next 12 hours.

Even as suspense over the impending cyclone’s landfall continued, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said coastal districts of the state will start experiencing rain from Wednesday under influence of the system which was located about 690 km south-east of Paradip.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system will track north-westwards and intensify into a severe storm over north-west Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning.

The national agency continued to provide a large band for the storm’s landfall between Puri and Sagar Island (West Bengal) on Thursday night and Friday with wind speed reaching 100 km to 110 km per hour and gusting up to 120 km. However, the coordinates suggested that it may cross the coast between Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts. Some models even suggested the cyclone’s track may move further north up.

Another weather agency said the system will cross near Dhamra and head southwards.

Sources said clarity on the track and landfall will emerge on Wednesday which will help the state government in deployment of relief and restoration strategy.