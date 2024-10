BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone ‘Dana’ formed over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and travelled closer to the coast of Odisha, carrying with it apprehension of gusty wind and heavy rains as it in likelihood will cross the shoreline between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra as a severe category storm by Friday morning.

During the landfall process, the storm is expected to pack 110 kmph wind, gusting up to 120 kmph.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre’s forecast track indicated Dana’s landfall point between Basudevpur in Bhadrak and Chandipur in Balasore near a place Kharasahapur between Thursday night and Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 55 knots translating to 101 km per hour.

Meanwhile, Dana tracked north-westwards with a speed of 12 km in the last six hours and lay about 420 km south-east of Paradip and 450 km south-southeast of Dhamra by 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Dana will build up to a severe cyclonic storm after midnight and induce 1 metre to 2-metre storm surge.

It is likely to inundate low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts during the landfall over the next 24 hours.