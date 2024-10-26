Cyclone Dana pain adds to woes of Satabhaya climate refugees

KENDRAPARA: Radhika Mallik, a 27-year-old mother of two, is in despair as cyclone Dana that hit Kendrapara coast late on Thursday night left her thatched house in ruins.

After the winds died down and rains stopped on Friday, Mallik returned to her fragile thatched home at Bagapatia in Rajnagar block from the nearby cyclone shelter only to find it battered and broken. However, it is not the first time that Mallik has endured the fury of a calamity. For the entire resilient community of Satabhaya, rehabilitated in Bagapatia settlement due to coastal erosion, disaster has become an unending game of hide and seek. Satabhaya panchayat under Rajnagar block is worst hit by sea erosion. Once a cluster of seven villages, only a small portion of it now stands while six villages have disappeared into the sea.