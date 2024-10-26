Odisha Fire Service focus on fallen trees

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire and Emergency Service on Friday removed 1,150 trees uprooted by the strong winds induced by severe cyclonic storm Dana.

Uprooted trees were removed from 427 places including 160 houses by 5 pm on the day. Trees which had fallen on government buildings, schools and hospitals were also removed.

Odisha Fire Service DG Sudhanshu Sarangi said all efforts are underway to clear the fallen trees. However, it may take another 24 hours to remove all the trees from the affected houses.

Agencies such as Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) are working round the clock to ensure that normalcy returns at the earliest, he said.

Odisha Fire Service has deployed 182 teams consisting of over 2,000 personnel to carry out rescue and relief operations in various districts of the state. Each team has been equipped with four mechanical saws, light, generator, an inflatable boat, cutters, spreaders and other rescue equipment.