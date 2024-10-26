Odisha government suspends four officials for dereliction of rescue, relief work during Cyclone Dana

BHUBANESHWAR: Acting tough against erring officials, Odisha government on Saturday suspended four officials for dereliction of duty during rescue and relief operations after severe cyclone Dana hit the state's coastline.

"Four government officials including three PEOs and a RI were suspended for going against the duties assigned to them during the cyclone and misbehaving with the residents," Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed the mediapersons.

Pujari said he has received many other complaints and the collectors have been directed to inquire into the allegations and submit their reports to the government. "While the officials who assisted the people and ensured their safety during the natural calamity will be rewarded, those who did not perform their duties diligently will face action," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting and reviewed the situation of the districts which witnessed flooding due to the heavy rains.

Pujari informed that an aerial survey will be conducted on the day to ascertain the damages and find out if the storm water has receded in the affected districts. "After conducting the aerial survey, all efforts will be made to rehabilitate the people affected by the cyclone," he said.