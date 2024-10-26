Odisha government suspends four officials for dereliction of rescue, relief work during Cyclone Dana

BHUBANESHWAR: Acting tough against erring officials, Odisha government on Saturday suspended four officials for dereliction of duty during rescue and relief operations after severe cyclone Dana hit the state's coastline.
"Four government officials including three PEOs and a RI were suspended for going against the duties assigned to them during the cyclone and misbehaving with the residents," Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed the mediapersons.
Pujari said he has received many other complaints and the collectors have been directed to inquire into the allegations and submit their reports to the government. "While the officials who assisted the people and ensured their safety during the natural calamity will be rewarded, those who did not perform their duties diligently will face action," he said.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting and reviewed the situation of the districts which witnessed flooding due to the heavy rains.
Pujari informed that an aerial survey will be conducted on the day to ascertain the damages and find out if the storm water has receded in the affected districts. "After conducting the aerial survey, all efforts will be made to rehabilitate the people affected by the cyclone," he said.
The Odisha government directed collectors and officials of Revenue and Disaster Management, Agriculture, Cooperation and Survey and Statistics departments to carry out a detailed inspection of the damages caused by the tropical weather system.
A team from Centre is also expected to arrive in Odisha to carry out the assessment of the damages in the state. However, the state government will start providing financial assistance to the people affected by the storm at the earliest possible.
In the last 24 hours, four places - Oupada, Dhamnagar, Khaira and Bhandaripokhari received extremely heavy showers and recorded 240 mm, 215 mm, 209 mm and 208 mm rains respectively.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression, remnant of severe cyclonic storm Dana, over north Odisha moved slightly in westward direction in the last six hours and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over the same region by 5.30 am on the day. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant in the next 12 hours.