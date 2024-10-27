Kharif crops over 80,000 hectares damaged by cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast, the state government announced on Saturday that standing kharif crops over 80,000 hectares were impacted by torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. Compensation will be paid according to the new relief guidelines.
Preliminary reports from various districts indicate that about 79,671 hectares of cropland were severely affected, either due to lodging or waterlogging. The maximum damage was reported in Kendrapara (23,000 hectares) and Bhadrak (24,115 hectares), followed by Balasore (3,140 hectares).
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who held two rounds of review meetings, noted that Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts bore the brunt of the cyclone, but restoration work has been expedited.
Out of the 8.09 lakh people who were shifted to cyclone shelters ahead of the storm’s landfall, only 1.10 lakh remained there, while the rest returned home.
“After the rains pounded Similipal, the water level in the Budhabalanga River rose in Balasore but has now stabilized and will begin to fall. In Mayurbhanj, the administration is closely monitoring the river’s water flow,” he stated.
Majhi assured that the government is working swiftly to restore electricity supply in the affected areas. “People need not worry; we are keeping a watch,” he told reporters.
Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister K.V. Singh Deo stated that the Agriculture and Revenue departments have been instructed to conduct geo-tagged field assessments to map crop losses.
According to the revised guidelines of the Revenue Department, small and marginal farmers with up to 2 hectares of farmland who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop loss are eligible for compensation. The assistance amounts are Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed areas, Rs 17,000 for irrigated areas, and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops.
“After compiling district-wise reports, we will submit them to the government for necessary action. These findings will guide the state government’s actions to ensure that affected farmers receive timely support and assistance. The government is fully committed to ensuring that affected farmers receive their rightful dues,” Singh Deo emphasized.
Singh Deo, who was in charge of Kendrapara, mentioned that the Rajnagar, Rajkanika, Mahakalpada, and Aul blocks of the district were severely affected. In Bhadrak, the worst-hit blocks were Basudevpur, Chandabali, Dhamnagar, and Bhandaripokhari. The minimum compensation for marginal farmers is Rs 2,500.