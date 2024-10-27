Kharif crops over 80,000 hectares damaged by cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast, the state government announced on Saturday that standing kharif crops over 80,000 hectares were impacted by torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. Compensation will be paid according to the new relief guidelines.

Preliminary reports from various districts indicate that about 79,671 hectares of cropland were severely affected, either due to lodging or waterlogging. The maximum damage was reported in Kendrapara (23,000 hectares) and Bhadrak (24,115 hectares), followed by Balasore (3,140 hectares).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who held two rounds of review meetings, noted that Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts bore the brunt of the cyclone, but restoration work has been expedited.

Out of the 8.09 lakh people who were shifted to cyclone shelters ahead of the storm’s landfall, only 1.10 lakh remained there, while the rest returned home.

“After the rains pounded Similipal, the water level in the Budhabalanga River rose in Balasore but has now stabilized and will begin to fall. In Mayurbhanj, the administration is closely monitoring the river’s water flow,” he stated.

Majhi assured that the government is working swiftly to restore electricity supply in the affected areas. “People need not worry; we are keeping a watch,” he told reporters.