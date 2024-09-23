Time to write the violent history of Indian freedom movement, says author

BHUBANESWAR: A lot has been written on the non-violent history of India’s freedom struggle. The time has come to write about a definitive violent history on the freedom movement, said historian and award-winning author Hindol Sengupta on the concluding day of the Odisha Literary Festival, on Sunday.

Speaking on ‘The Art of Biography: Knowing the Limits’, he said there are many heroes in the freedom movement who have been left out. Sri Aurobindo was a strange combination of both violent and non-violent freedom struggle.

The author of ‘The Man Who Saved India’ and ‘Being Hindu’ said, it is rubbish that the British left India due to the salt movement by Mahatma Gandhi.

“These are lies we have been told in the name of history. The British were fatally weakened after the Second World War and realised that they cannot even keep their ships along Bombay coast. They in fact, preponed their exit and ran away,” he said.