All culprits identified, pub sealed: Cops

ROURKELA: As Rourkela is yet to recover from the shocking spate of sexual assaults, police on Friday sealed the bar and restaurant where minors, including the 17-year-old gangrape victim, were allegedly served alcohol.

Probe indicates that the victim may have been made to drink alcohol at Hooddang bar and restaurant where she dined with her four friends on September 22 evening. After she left the place, she was allegedly kidnapped twice and gangraped as many times within a span of next three and half hours.

The victim’s father, in the complaint, had mentioned about alcohol being served in the bar. The 17-year-old herself too corroborated the fact in her statement, police sources said.

DIG Brijesh Rai who is officiating as Rourkela SP said police has already identified the five culprits. So far, seven suspects have been detained in connection with the incident and efforts are on to nab the culprits soon, he said.

Rai said police have analysed CCTV footage of the pub and police teams have visited the crime scenes several times and are gathering more information from the local areas.

Two of the seven detained by police are believed to be perpetrators but the police refused to confirm the same.