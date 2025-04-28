Fake fundraiser irks Pahalgam attack victim Prasant’s family, complaint lodged

BHUBANESWAR: Still struggling to cope with the loss of Prasant Satpathy, who fell victim to terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, his family now seems to be confronted with the challenge of crowdfunding scam.

Sushant, the elder brother of Prasant, has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station in Balasore alleging some people have started a fake fundraising campaign on social media platforms and collecting money in the name of helping the terror victim’s family.

Prashant’s family came to know about a Facebook user who had started a fundraising campaign using the victim’s name without their knowledge. The user had reportedly shared a mobile phone number and requested the people to transfer the money through UPI.

The complaint, a copy of which is with TNIE, alleged the Facebook user was collecting the money and assuring the donors that the entire amount would be handed over to Prasant’s family. Sushant provided the mobile phone number and the Facebook ID of the user to the police.

“We did not give consent for any such fundraising campaign. We do not approve of any such activity. Strong action should be taken against anyone raising money in our name,” Sushant told this newspaper.