Fake fundraiser irks Pahalgam attack victim Prasant’s family, complaint lodged

BHUBANESWAR: Still struggling to cope with the loss of Prasant Satpathy, who fell victim to terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, his family now seems to be confronted with the challenge of crowdfunding scam.
Sushant, the elder brother of Prasant, has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station in Balasore alleging some people have started a fake fundraising campaign on social media platforms and collecting money in the name of helping the terror victim’s family.
Prashant’s family came to know about a Facebook user who had started a fundraising campaign using the victim’s name without their knowledge. The user had reportedly shared a mobile phone number and requested the people to transfer the money through UPI.
The complaint, a copy of which is with TNIE, alleged the Facebook user was collecting the money and assuring the donors that the entire amount would be handed over to Prasant’s family. Sushant provided the mobile phone number and the Facebook ID of the user to the police.
“We did not give consent for any such fundraising campaign. We do not approve of any such activity. Strong action should be taken against anyone raising money in our name,” Sushant told this newspaper.
Cyber crime police said they have detained a woman for questioning in the connection. “At least five to six people have transferred about Rs 18,000 to the person’s account. The woman claimed that they had contacted Prasant’s younger brother Jayant and informed him about the plan to start the charity drive,” police added.
Balasore SP Raj Prasad said, though Prasant’s family had not given them the consent, they had started collecting the money using his name. Police are investigating whether the fundraising was being done with genuine intent.
“A woman has been detained in connection with the matter and is being thoroughly interrogated. If any wrongdoing is found, action will be initiated as per the law,” said Balasore SP, Raj Prasad adding the bank account in which the money was being transferred has been frozen.
An accounts assistant with Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Balasore, Prasant was present at the Baisaran meadows with his wife and nine-year-old son when terrorists attacked. He was shot dead.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced ‘20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of Prashant, a native of Isani village in Balasore district.