Plot twist: Suicide, say father & police after Balanga girl dies at AIIMS-Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: The Balanga incident took a startling twist on Saturday after the 15-year-old girl, who was alleged to have been set afire by unknown miscreants last month, succumbed at AIIMS-Delhi in the evening.

Soon after her death, the father of the victim came out with a video statement saying she had taken her own life due to mental stress and depression. “The state government provided us with all possible help and assistance. Today my daughter is not with us. She was under severe mental stress for which she took her life. I request the political parties to not politicise the issue and pray for my daughter’s departed soul,” he said.

The Odisha Police, which is investigating the case, also claimed that it found involvement of no other person in the incident. Initially, the incident was being probed as an attack by a group of unidentified youths. The girl’s mother too had lodged a complaint with police in this line.

“According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment,” Odisha Police said in its statement on X.