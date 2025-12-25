Odisha

Three Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Odisha

Acting on a tip-off, a small mobile team of the Special Operations Group of Odisha Police launched a combing operation in the forest, when they encountered the Maoists.
BHUBANESWAR: Three Maoists, including a woman cadre, have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday.

The gunfight took place in Gumma forest in the Belghar police station area on Wednesday night.

The two male Naxals were identified as CPI(Maoist)'s area committee member Bari alias Rakesh, and Dalam member Amrit, both from Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer said, adding they carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 23.65 lakh on their heads.

The body of another woman cadre was recovered close to the encounter site on Thursday morning, the officer said, adding she is yet to be identified.

Acting on a tip-off, a small mobile team of SOG (Special Operations Group) of Odisha Police launched a combing operation in the forest, when they encountered the Maoists.

"An intense exchange of gunfire took place, leading to the death of the Maoists," he said.

"The bodies of two male cadres were recovered immediately, while the body of another woman, a red rebel, was found later some distance away," he said.

A revolver, a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie set were seized.

There has been no casualty on the side of the security forces, the officer said, adding that combing operations have been intensified in the area.

The gunfight took place a day after 22 Maoists surrendered before Odisha DGP YB Khurania in neighbouring Malkangiri district.

