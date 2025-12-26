Another minor raped in Odisha's Bhadrak; attempts to kill self after being threatened

However, overwhelmed by trauma, she later wrote a detailed handwritten account of the incident before consuming poison on 20 December in an apparent attempt to end her life.

The girl’s condition deteriorated, and she was rushed to the Dhamara Community Health Centre for emergency treatment. As her health worsened, she was referred to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to a private nursing home in Cuttack, where she remains in a serious condition.

The victim’s widowed mother subsequently approached Dhamara police with the handwritten letter and lodged a formal complaint, prompting immediate police action.

Police arrested the accused, identified as Gyanaranjan Pati, 26, of Narsinghpur village under Dhamara panchayat, on charges of raping the minor.

Confirming the arrest, Dhamara Inspector-in-Charge Sovan Kumar Sain said it was made based on the evidence provided by the family. “A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” he added.