Moments that defined 2025 Top stories of the year

HOUSES OF HORRORS

Twenty-Six. That’s how many students have died in the residential schools governed by the ST and SC Development department of Odisha government since July 2024, according to a reply placed in the Assembly on Friday (March 7). Home to the third highest tribal population in India, Odisha also has one of the largest residential schooling facilities for tribal students in the country.

JUMBO FACE-OFF: A SHARED BURDEN AND HEAVY COST FOR BOTH SIDES

As Baghadharia village in Hindol mourns the death of three of its residents in the recent elephant encounter, 70-year-old Amira Majhi stands in silence, his weathered face shadowed by worry. Once a proud farmer, Majhi now stares at his acres of land lying fallow for years owing to relentless crop depredation by wild animals, particularly elephants and boar.

January

CM Mohan Charan Majhi declares unseasonal rains as natural calamity to facilitate aid for farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, says Indian diaspora across the globe are the greatest symbols of democratic values and ethos.

Four Odias, Adwaita Charan Gadanayak (Art), Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine), Pratibha Satpathy (literature, Education) and Durga Charan Ranbir (Art) conferred Padma Shri.

February

Floodlight glitch stops second one-day cricket international between Indian and England for 35 minutes at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

Bhakta Charan Das appointed president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

A Nepali girl student of KIIT University dies by suicide after being allegedly harassed by a fellow student.

Veteran actor and Odia film industry’s evergreen star Uttam Mohanty passes away.

March

For the first time in the history of Odisha Asembly, Speaker Surama Padhy suspends 12 of the 14 Congress MLAs for unruly conduct and not allowing the House to transact any business for several days.

India successfully tests vertically launched short range surface to air missile (VL-SRSAM) from Interim Test Range off Odisha coast.

One person killed and 15 other passenger suffer injuries following derailment of Bengalur-Kamakshya Superfast Express near Nirgundi in Cuttack district.

April

Odisha launches Ayushman Bharat Pradahan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the largest health assurance scheme providing a health cover of `5 lakh per family per year after a gap of seven years of its nation-wide launching by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018.

In a first, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi holds hearing of public grievances outside the state capital. The first regional Jana Sunani was held at Samabalpur.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi starts distribution of new ration cards to six lakh beneficiaries at a state-level function organised at Puri.

May

The newly-inaugurated Jagannath temple at Digha in West Bengal sparks a massive controversy over naming the shrine as Jagannath Dham.

Three persons killed and two others suffer critical injuries after a concrete slab falls on them during construction of a bridge near Khannagar in Cuttack.

The Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri accorded in-principle approval by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Odisha cabinet approves proposal to provide 11.25 per cent reservation in state’s higher secondary and higher education institutions to SEBC students.