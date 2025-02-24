Odisha asks KIIT authorities to initiate action against employees who mistreated Nepalese students

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has asked the authorities of the private institute KIIT to initiate action against the employees involved in the mistreatment of students following the recent suicide by a Nepalese girl in her hostel room, an official said.

The state government's directive came a day after Nepal Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the phone. She insisted that the teachers and staff who misbehaved with Nepalese students should be removed from the college, the official said.

"We have already issued an instruction to the KIIT authorities to take prompt action to restore the confidence of Nepalese students who have not returned to the campus so far," a senior official told PTI on Sunday.