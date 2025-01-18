Odisha partners with NTU Singapore for renewable energy development, decarbonising industries

BHUBANESWAR: The Energy Department of Odisha government has signed an MoU with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, and IIT-Bhubaneswar for cutting-edge research and innovation in renewable energy technologies.

The initiative aligns with Odisha’s vision of achieving sustainability and India’s national net-zero emissions target by 2070. The collaboration aims to position the state as a leader in renewable energy innovation.

The partnership focuses on developing advanced solutions in solar, wind, hydro, and waste-to-energy technologies besides addressing key challenges in decarbonisation and energy security while contributing to India's energy transition goals and embarking on the journey towards Viksit Odisha.

The collaboration will explore innovations in energy storage systems, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), pumped storage projects (PSP), and green hydrogen technologies.

It will also foster research in Microgrid Technology utilizing distributed renewable energy (DRE) sources, energy-efficient building designs, grid integration strategies, and climate sciences.

As part of the agreement, the institutes will carry out capacity-building initiatives featuring professional training programmes and student and faculty exchange opportunities. These efforts are aimed at cultivating a globally competitive workforce equipped to address emerging challenges in the renewable energy domain.

“With this MoU, Odisha envisages to carry out research activities in a collaborative manner between top notch universities of Odisha and Singapore to cater to the future demands of manpower for the upcoming technological development in the sector,” the department said.