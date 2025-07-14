FM student’s self-immolation bid: Panel starts probe

BALASORE: A three-member team visited FM Autonomous College on Sunday to investigate the sexual abuse allegations levelled by Soumyashree Bisi, a second-year BEd student who set herself afire on the campus alleging harassment by the head of the department (HoD).
The team comprising Higher Education director Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, joint secretary Mousumi Nayak and Professor Jhumki Rath of BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar reached FM college at 1.30 pm and conducted the inquiry which lasted for over four hours.
Among those questioned by the team were members of the internal complaint committee (ICC) formed by now suspended principal Dillip Ghosh on July 1 to probe the allegations by the 20-year-old integrated BEd student. Apart from Ghosh, presiding officer of the ICC Jayshree Mishra, assistant professors Mausumi Das Pattanayak and Minati Sethi, senior assistant Pravat Kumar Maharana, lab assistant and store keeper Bandita Parida, president of Balasore Nari Sangha Gopamudra Mohapatra, and student members Rojarani Mohanty, Ananya Mishra and Chandrakanta Das were quizzed.
The Higher Education director said the team has taken note of significant lapses and discrepancies during its initial round of questioning. The process of examining documents and gathering evidence has started.
“We have reviewed ICC reports and collected other relevant documents. Within next three to four days, further inquiry will be carried out. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the state government after completion of the inquiry,” he added.
Mousumi said the investigation was being conducted from multiple angles. The team is ensuring thorough documentation of all statements and evidence.
Notably, Soumyashree had lodged a sexual harassment complaint against assistant professor and HoD Sameer Ranjan Sahoo on June 30. She had reportedly met Ghosh again on Saturday alleging inaction and injustice by the college authorities.
Moments after leaving his office, she poured petrol on her body and set herself on fire inside the college premises. She sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and is currently battling for life at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.