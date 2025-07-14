FM student’s self-immolation bid: Panel starts probe

BALASORE: A three-member team visited FM Autonomous College on Sunday to investigate the sexual abuse allegations levelled by Soumyashree Bisi, a second-year BEd student who set herself afire on the campus alleging harassment by the head of the department (HoD).

The team comprising Higher Education director Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, joint secretary Mousumi Nayak and Professor Jhumki Rath of BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar reached FM college at 1.30 pm and conducted the inquiry which lasted for over four hours.

Among those questioned by the team were members of the internal complaint committee (ICC) formed by now suspended principal Dillip Ghosh on July 1 to probe the allegations by the 20-year-old integrated BEd student. Apart from Ghosh, presiding officer of the ICC Jayshree Mishra, assistant professors Mausumi Das Pattanayak and Minati Sethi, senior assistant Pravat Kumar Maharana, lab assistant and store keeper Bandita Parida, president of Balasore Nari Sangha Gopamudra Mohapatra, and student members Rojarani Mohanty, Ananya Mishra and Chandrakanta Das were quizzed.