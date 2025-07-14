Odisha college principal arrested after student sets herself on fire

BHUBANESWAR: The principal of a college in Odisha's Balasore district was arrested on Monday in connection with the self-immolation of a female student on campus, police said.

Dillip Ghose, the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, was suspended on Saturday after the B.Ed student attempted suicide by setting herself on fire, alleging inaction over her complaint against her professor, who sexually harassed her.

The state's Higher Education Department in the suspension order said the principal had failed to handle the matter properly and perform his duties.

He was accused of shielding Education Department's HoD Samira Kumar Sahu, who has already been arrested by the police.