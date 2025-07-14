Odisha FM College student was threatened with rustication by principal, says father

BHUBANESWAR: Soumyashree’s father Balaram Bisi on Sunday made startling revelations about authorities pressurising her to withdraw her complaint with the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the college.

“My daughter’s friends informed me that a few minutes before she immolated herself, the principal asked her to meet him. He told her that the ICC had found all evidence against her and asked her to withdraw the complaint, else, she would be rusticated from the college,” an inconsolable Balaram Bisi told mediapersons at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Balaram, who works as held clerk at Remuna Women’s College in the district, said his daughter was being harassed by Samira Kumar Sahoo for the last six months over her attendance which he claimed was low.

“She approached Sahoo for improving her attendance which he agreed to do but for a favour. When my daughter asked him what favour he was referring to, he told her that she was old enough to understand,” Balaram told this paper.