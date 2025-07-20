Odisha burn victim's condition 'critical': Delhi AIIMS

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl, who had been undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar after three miscreants set her ablaze in Odisha's Puri district, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

The girl, who has suffered 75 per cent burns, was airlifted from Bhubaneswar and reached AIIMS Delhi at 4.20 pm, the hospital said in a statement.

"She is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block. Her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition," the AIIMS Delhi said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he is deeply saddened by the incident, which happened at Balanga area in Puri on Saturday.

"The victim has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for the best treatment. The state government will ensure all necessary facilities for this. I pray before Lord Jagannath for the girl's speedy recovery," Majhi wrote on X.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena told reporters that a green corridor was set up to take the patient from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Biju Patnaik International Airport, and one platoon of police was deployed for this.

A green corridor refers to a special route cleared out to carry organs for transplantation or severely ill patients to their destinations in the shortest possible time.