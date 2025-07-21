BJD to raise growing crime against women in Odisha in Parliament session: MP Patra

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD is set to raise the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, especially the growing crime against women, during the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

After attending the all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament session in New Delhi on Sunday, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra told mediapersons that there seems to be a complete collapse of law and order situation in the state. There has also been an alarming rise in heinous crimes against women and girl children in Odisha.

Patra said the recent incident of self-immolation of a girl student of FM (Autonomous) College in Balasore has shaken the conscience of the nation. He highlighted that the victim had reached out to the BJP MP in Balasore and also to the local administration. “She had also brought her plight to the notice of the chief minister and the Higher Education minister, but everyone turned their back. She was a student as well as an active member of ABVP,” he said.

Soon after the Balasore incident, a 15-year-old girl in Puri district was set ablaze by miscreants. “This clearly shows how the Odisha BJP government is ruling the state in utter lawlessness and anarchy,” Patra said.

The BJD MP said death of three devotees outside the Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra in Puri due to a stampede and other issues focused on the state’s interest will also be raised by the party during the session. BJD leaders and workers earlier gheraoed Balanga police station demanding immediate arrest of the culprits in the incident.

A large number of party leaders and workers lit lamps in front of the Lingaraj temple in the evening praying for the early recovery of the victim.